Teachers will be paid thousand hryvnias extra per month starting from 2025, - Shmyhal

From 1 January 2025, a monthly "teacher's supplement" to teachers' salaries in the amount of UAH 1,000 "in hand" will be introduced.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the seventh regional government meeting in Odesa region.

"In Odesa, we are holding the seventh regional meeting of the Government of Ukraine in recent months. Today, in pursuance of the order of the President of Ukraine, we are making an important decision to support our teachers", Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal noted that starting from 1 January 2025, we will introduce a monthly "teacher's supplement" to teachers' in the amount of UAH 1,000 "in hand". From 1 September 2025, this payment will be increased to UAH 2,000 "in hand" for each teacher.

"This decision is part of our support for those who are teaching and educating the young people who will build the future of Ukraine. We are grateful to Ukrainian teachers and educators for your dedicated work. Thanks to you, even despite the war, hundreds of thousands of children can continue their studies and receive a quality education", the Prime Minister added.