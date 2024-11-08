Cabinet of Ministers allowed civilians to use weapons they had found and registered during war

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed civilians to use firearms to deter armed aggression during martial law. The weapons must be officially declared.

This was announced in a telegram by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Amendments have been made to the Procedure for the use of firearms by civilians during participation in repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and/or other states against Ukraine during martial law. The Law provides for the right of civilians to use firearms found and declared in accordance with the Law of Ukraine ‘On Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defence of Ukraine’ N 3899-IX", the statement said.

