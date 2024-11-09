Scholz on negotiations to end war: Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

There can be no negotiations on ending the war without Ukraine's participation.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

There is one principle that almost everyone agrees with - nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. This should continue to be the case. This cannot be agreed over the heads of Ukrainians. Therefore, in my opinion, it should be very, very clear that we are discussing everything that is necessary for the future from this point of view," he said.

In addition, Scholz emphasized that it is necessary to continue to help Ukraine against Russian aggression, because, in his opinion, "it is very important."

"Ukraine is under attack. It has chosen to be a European state, a state that belongs to the European Union and its values of democracy and the rule of law. I think that if anything has become clear in this terrible war, it is that Ukraine is a European nation with a clear orientation towards Europe, the European Union and the goals and values that we have," the Chancellor stated.