In October, our bomber drones destroyed and hit more than 52,000 enemy targets - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a monthly meeting with the commanders of unmanned systems units.

Syrskyi announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The development of unmanned and robotic systems, building up the combat capabilities of UAV units and subunits is one of the key priorities in our activities," he stressed.

The Commander-in-Chief also informs that he heard a report by Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the formation of units and the results of using drones in combat missions.

"The participants of the meeting shared their experience of effective use of drones in various conditions, the use of interceptor drones, long-distance missions in the face of enemy electronic warfare and many other important issues," the statement said.

As noted, special attention was paid to the introduction of the latest developments, as well as new approaches and tactics in the use of UAVs.

"The technologies of unmanned systems are developing rapidly, and we must be one step ahead of the enemy. I thanked the commanders of unmanned systems combat units and their subordinates for their resilience and efficiency. Special thanks to the crews of the 414th Regiment of the Air Assault and Space Forces and the 412th Battalion of the Air Assault and Space Forces, who demonstrate a high level of professionalism and efficiency. Despite the difficult weather conditions, the units of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to demonstrate high efficiency on the battlefield.

Unmanned aerial systems - strike drone-bombers - have proved to be the most effective. Their operators have completed more than 7000 missions," emphasizes Syrsky.

In addition, he emphasizes that in October, more than 52,000 enemy targets were destroyed and damaged as a result of combat missions conducted by drones.

"The following targets deserve special attention: 129 artillery systems, 221 units of enemy radio equipment and more than 4 thousand enemy manpower," the Commander-in-Chief summarizes.