108 combat clashes took place at front. Greatest activity of occupiers is observed in Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy's high activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk sector, and the situation remains tense in the Kurakhove sector.

Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine

During the day, several settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy shelled Pavlivka, Volfyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Zhuravka, Bezsalivka, Uhroydy, and Leonivka with artillery; Myropillia was hit by air strikes.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, and Lozove during the day. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing. A total of four firefights were registered in the sector. Enemy aircraft attacked Kupyansk with five guided missiles.

Combat actions in the East

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to 14 in the Liman sector. Fighting took place near Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske and Bilohorivka. Four firefights are ongoing. Enemy bomber aircraft struck in the areas of Terny and Yampolivka.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy was advancing near Verkhnekamianske and launched air strikes with guided aerial bombs near Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled an attack by the occupiers near Bila Hora. The enemy continues to destroy Chasiv Yar with air strikes, having already dropped nine UAVs and struck with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Toretsk, Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Nelipivka. Four attacks were repelled, and two more battles are ongoing. The enemy dropped two unmanned aerial vehicles on Kostiantynivka.

High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector. Clashes of varying intensity started 28 times today. Fighting is currently ongoing in the area of Promin.

The situation remains tense in the Kurakhove sector. Sixteen attacks were repelled near Illinka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, and seventeen battles are currently underway.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Bohoiavlenka, Trudove, and Maksymivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack.

According to the General Staff, in other areas, the enemy is conducting air strikes and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire frontline and in the rear.

The situation in the Kursk region

According to available information, the Russian occupiers have carried out nine air strikes in the Kursk region today, downing 15 UAVs. Ukrainian soldiers are also repelling enemy attacks in this area, which have already totaled 13 so far.