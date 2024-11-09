40 Russian attacks repelled in Kurakhove direction, enemy tried to advance near 9 settlements - General Staff

The situation at the front as of the morning of November 9, 2024 remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders steadfastly restrain the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

In total, as noted, 171 combat engagements were recorded at the front yesterday.

Read more: Russians attack Ukraine again with "shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using seven missiles, as well as 82 air strikes, dropping 137 KABs. In addition, it carried out 4345 attacks, including 103 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1333 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Vodolahy, Stetskivka, Khotyn, Zhuravka, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidske, Svarkove, Bilovody in the Sumy region; Vovchansk, Bochkove, Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region; Diliyivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Zoryane, Balagan, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Yasna Polyana, Sukhi Yaly in the Donetsk region; Lobkove, Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Ukrainka, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Tokarivka, Poniativka in the Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one ammunition depot and two command posts of the Russian invaders.

It is recalled that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1660 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 5 tanks, 36 armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 49 operational and tactical UAVs, 3 cruise missiles, 66 vehicles and 2 units of occupiers' special equipment.

See more: Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: Woman wounded, infrastructure, enterprise, social institution and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, using bomber aircraft in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders five times near the town of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, 14 attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near Kindrashivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, Pishchane and Berestove.

Situation in the East

The General Staff also informs that the enemy attacked 12 times in the Lyman sector. They tried to penetrate our defense near Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny, Torske and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault attacks by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupants attacked once near Bondarne.

"In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, actively using aviation, carried out ten attacks near the settlements of Diliyivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Petrivka," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 36 aggressor's assault actions towards the settlements of Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Vyshneve and Chumatske.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 40 Russian attacks in the Kurakhove direction. The occupiers were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Illinka, Berestky, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Voznesenka, Maksymivka, Antonivka, Dale and Katerynivka," the report said.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy made seven attacks on our positions in the areas of Trudove, Kostiantynopilske and Sukhy Yaliv.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the areas of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

With the support of bombers and attack aircraft, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovsky sector three times.

Watch more: Military command works to strengthen positions in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Situation in the North

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.