ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4517 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
951 1

Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: Woman wounded, infrastructure, enterprise, social institution and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 8 November, Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region were under enemy attack.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

For example, in the Nikopol region, Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovsk communities were under fire. The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery. He hit with "Grad" multiple rocket launchers and dropped a munition from a UAV.

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 8 листопада
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 8 листопада

A 42-year-old woman was injured as a result of hostile shelling. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In addition, infrastructure, an industrial enterprise and a social institution were damaged. Also, a car, a minibus, a truck, and a power line were hit.

Read more: Russians used artillery, kamikaze drones and dropped explosives on Nikopol district: Infrastructure, enterprise and house damaged

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 8 листопада
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 8 листопада

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol district about ten times with artillery and camouflage drones: Infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 8 листопада

In Kryvyi Rih, the Hrushevska community came under fire. The occupiers used heavy artillery and a drone on its territory. The infrastructure was also damaged. The people survived.

Read more: Ruscists hit Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk oblast with "Grad" rockets

Author: 

shoot out (13051) Nikopol (683)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 