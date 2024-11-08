Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: Woman wounded, infrastructure, enterprise, social institution and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 8 November, Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region were under enemy attack.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

For example, in the Nikopol region, Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovsk communities were under fire. The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery. He hit with "Grad" multiple rocket launchers and dropped a munition from a UAV.





A 42-year-old woman was injured as a result of hostile shelling. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.



In addition, infrastructure, an industrial enterprise and a social institution were damaged. Also, a car, a minibus, a truck, and a power line were hit.

In Kryvyi Rih, the Hrushevska community came under fire. The occupiers used heavy artillery and a drone on its territory. The infrastructure was also damaged. The people survived.

