Russians attack Ukraine again with "shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Friday, 8 November, the Russians launched "Shahed" strike UAVs into Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"UAVs in the north of Sumy region in the southern direction", the Air Force reported at 21:18.

At 21:29, the Air Force reported a group of "shaheds" from Sumy region heading for Chernihiv region.

At 21:57, the AF reported:

a group of "shaheds" in the south of Sumy region heading for Poltava region;

a UAV in the north of Sumy region heading for Chernihiv region.

