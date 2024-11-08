Russia has increased production of kamikaze drones: Shahed raids will be constant - British intelligence

In October, Russia launched 2,000 kamikaze drones against Ukraine, which is about 700 more than in September and a significant increase for the third month in a row.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by British intelligence data.

According to British intelligence, due to Russia's continued investment in the production of one-way attack drones, diversification of supplies, and expansion of launch sites, the number of launches has been steadily increasing since mid-2024.

The military noted that during the first week of November, the intensity of Russian launches remained high and in line with recent weeks.

"Since launch sites are fairly simple and easy to rebuild in the event of attacks if production remains unimpeded, the main limiting factor for Russian kamikaze drone operations is likely to be human resources relative to launch capacity. It is likely that the high rates observed in September and October will become the norm," the British Ministry of Defense said.

As a reminder, Russia is targeting energy infrastructure in the regions with Shaheds to save missiles that it is stockpiling at strategic aviation airfields.

