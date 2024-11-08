There were 114 combat engagements in frontline. Fierce fighting is taking place in Kurakhove sector - General Staff

The situation on the frontline is characterised by the enemy's particular activity in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. In total, 114 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 16.00 of November 8.

Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine

During the day, a number of settlements near the border with Russia suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. Thus, the settlements of Novenke, Pavlivka, Volfyne, Khotyn, Pokrivka, Zhuravka, Tymofiivka, Bilovody, Basivka, Chuikivka in Sumy region; Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region; and Oleksandrivka in Kharkiv region came under artillery fire. The enemy also conducted air strikes on the localities of Vodolahy, Stetskivka, Khotyn and Zhuravka, using eight GABs.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupiers twice stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. The enemy also dropped eight aerial bombs on Vovchansk, Odnorobivka and Kharkiv.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively moved towards the positions of our units nine times in the areas of Kindrashivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova and Berestove. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly held the defence, repelling all enemy attacks. In addition, the enemy launched eight guided aerial missiles in the vicinity of Kivsharivka, Novoosynove and Bohuslavka.

Hostilities in the east

Today, in the Lyman sector, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny, Torske and Hryhorivka. Eight engagements ended without success for the enemy, and one is ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the occupying army near Bilohorivka, and another firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders are storming the positions of our troops near Bondarne. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, concentrated its offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where four firefights took place, which were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Vyshneve and Chumatske. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught, having repelled 19 enemy attacks so far, with five engagements still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Illinka, Berestky, Novoselydivka, Novodmitrivka, Voznesenka, Maksymivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka in the Kurakhove sector. According to the updated information, 18 out of 32 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled in the area so far. Fierce fighting is continuing.

Situation in the south

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made six attempts to storm the positions of our units near Bohoiavlenka. Two firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupiers attacked our units near Novoandriivka. The terrorist army also fired at Lobkove and Novoandriivka with unguided aerial missiles, and Novomykolaivka was hit by a missile attack, probably by an "Iskander-M" missile.

The invaders keep trying to drive our troops from their positions in the Prydniprovskyi sector. Thus, today they have made one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our defenders.

