Duda is going to visit USA and meet with Trump, they will also talk about Ukraine - Tusk

Polish President Andrzej Duda intends to fly to the United States and meet with newly elected US President Donald Trump.

This was announced by the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk, Radio ZET reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Tusk, Duda informed him about "his possible meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump" and the need to coordinate the common position of the president and the Council of Ministers of Poland for the talks in Washington.

"I will keep my fingers crossed for him, because regardless of the differences in views (between Tusk and Duda - ed.) and the fact that President Duda's presidential term is about to end (in August next year - ed.), he has invested a lot in building good relations with Trump, and we can use this together for Polish-American conversations, especially in the context of Ukraine," the Polish prime minister said.

In April of this year, Polish President Andrzej Duda held a private meeting with Republican Donald Trump in New York. They discussed, among other things, the situation in Ukraine.

Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump had a warm and cooperative relationship during Trump's presidency. They cooperated on security and defense issues and discussed strengthening the US military presence in Poland.

