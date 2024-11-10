Europe must ensure its own security, not rely on United States, - French Defense Minister Lecornu

European countries must ensure their own security on their own, and not rely on the United States in this matter.

This was stated by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, Censor.NET reports.

Commenting on the information that the newly elected US President Donald Trump may allegedly reduce Washington's investment in NATO, Lecornu said that Europe must ensure its own security.

"It depends on the new president and his new administration. But this discussion is not new. General de Gaulle explained that Europe was naïve to delegate its security to the United States and rejected this model for France," the French minister said.

Lecorneuil believes that in the face of new threats, it is normal for Europeans to take responsibility for their own security. He added that France has been adhering to this principle since 2017.

"Each country must continue to strengthen its military capabilities by allocating more budgetary resources and having fully operational forces," the French defense minister said.