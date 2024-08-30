Ukraine and Montenegro start consultations on preparation of bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Montenegro held a meeting to sign a bilateral security agreement. The document will help strengthen security in Europe and deepen cooperation between the two countries.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, according to the order of the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak. Today's consultations were held by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

"We appreciate Montenegro's unwavering position and unwavering support for Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. We share common values and count on Montenegro's assistance on Ukraine's path to NATO membership. Ukraine and Montenegro also aspire to EU membership and are undoubtedly already contributing to the security and prosperity of Europe," Zhovkva said.

The President's Office reminded that Ukraine concludes bilateral security agreements in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted last year on July 12 in Vilnius. Our country has already signed 25 agreements with the countries that supported it.

