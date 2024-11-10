Second drone found in Moldova in one day, first one was Russian "Shahed"

On Sunday, November 10, a drone was found in northern Moldova after a massive Russian drone attack against Ukraine. This is the second drone found in the country in a day.

This was reported by the General Inspectorate of the Moldovan Police, the EP writes, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the second UAV was found in a field near the village of Boroseni Noi, in the Rishkan district of Moldova.

Law enforcement officers fenced off the area around the drone crash site so that experts could examine it.

Watch more: Drones attacked Bryansk in Russian Federation, probably military unit is on fire. VIDEO

In addition, the Moldovan police provided details about the first drone found in the country on the morning of November 10. It turned out that it was a Russian-made Shahed drone that did not carry explosives.

"After the initial examination, it was found that it was a Russian-made Shahed drone that did not have any explosives on it. Preliminarily, it was part of a wave of drone strikes that Ukraine suffered last night," the Moldovan police said.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 10, a drone was found in the Kausha district of Moldova. It crashed on the outskirts of a village.