Tusk undergoes routine medical procedure and will not perform duties of Prime Minister of Poland for several days

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will not act as head of the government until Wednesday.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Polish government.

"Donald Tusk has undergone a routine medical procedure. He will return to his official duties this Wednesday," the statement said.

Earlier, Tusk said that in the near future the United States may issue declarations on the date of the ceasefire in Ukraine and security guarantees.

