ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6360 visitors online
News
2 247 6

Tusk undergoes routine medical procedure and will not perform duties of Prime Minister of Poland for several days

Дональд Туск

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will not act as head of the government until Wednesday.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Polish government.

"Donald Tusk has undergone a routine medical procedure. He will return to his official duties this Wednesday," the statement said.

Earlier, Tusk said that in the near future the United States may issue declarations on the date of the ceasefire in Ukraine and security guarantees.

Read more: "Okhmatdyt" is fully prepared to work in autumn-winter period - Liashko

Author: 

hospital (136) Poland (1252) Tusk (186)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 