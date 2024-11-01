"Okhmatdyt" is fully prepared to work in autumn-winter period - Liashko

The Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which was hit by a missile from Russia on July 8, is fully prepared to operate in the fall and winter.

This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Liashko during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the minister, the priority emergency work to prepare the clinic for winter has been completed.

"On October 17, Okhmatdyt signed a contract for the implementation of priority emergency works that will ensure the functioning of the medical institution in the autumn and winter. Today, these works have already been completed, and the medical institution is fully prepared for the autumn and winter period," said the head of the Ministry of Health.

The Minister clarified that the work was "70% complete".

The head of the department noted that the tender for these works was transparent, and the results resulted in savings of UAH 2 million.

He also commented on the situation with the old surgical building No. 11, which has been recognized as an emergency.

"Okhmatdyt has created a strategic development council among its specialists, and they have written a medical task. This medical task has been handed over today to the World Bank, which is working with us and is ready to take on the full restoration of this building," said Liashko.

Russian attack on Okhmatdyt on July 8

On the morning of July 8, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital's buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating rooms.

Director of Okhmatdyt Volodymyr Zhovnir addressed the UN Security Council on the consequences of the Russian missile attack on the hospital.

Scandal with the Okhmatdyt Charitable Foundation

Earlier, Okhmatdyt director Volodymyr Zhovnir said that the Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood charity foundation had no plans to transfer the 378 million hryvnias raised after the July 8 attack to the hospital's account.

The charitable organization said that a general meeting of the organization's members was held on August 15 on this issue. The foundation added that it was ready to pay for "any urgent need of the hospital": medical equipment or the restoration of buildings damaged by the Russian attack. At the same time, they noted that "for all the time they have not received a single letter from the Okhmatdyt hospital about any such targeted need."

It should be added that in early October it became known that the building of Okhmatdyt damaged by Russian shelling would not be repaired this year, and a tender for its winter preservation was announced.

