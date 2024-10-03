"Okhmatdyt will not be repaired this year. Tender for winter preservation for UAH 10 million has been announced - media

The Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike on July 8, will not be repaired this year.

This is reported by the Nashi Hroshi publication, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, on September 30, 2024, the hospital announced simplified procurement for emergency works worth UAH 9.51 million and technical supervision worth UAH 132 thousand.

The deadline for submitting bids is October 9-10. The works and technical supervision will be funded by the Tabletochki Charitable Foundation.

Priority emergency works to protect the hospital building from external effects are to be completed by November 15.

"The works will be carried out to close the openings of windows and doors that were destroyed during the missile attack on July 8 this year. We also need to close the utility networks that were also destroyed. And we need to make sure that this building survives this winter, given that we continue to provide medical care here," said Oleksandr Urin, acting director general of Okhmatdyt.

The Health Ministry said that "the first stage of the instrumental survey required for the procurement of emergency repairs has now been completed. Based on its results, NIIproektrekonstruktsiya handed over technical reports, cost estimates, a defect report, and an expert assessment (positive) for the priority emergency works to the Okhmatdyt hospital. The expert evaluation of the documentation was performed by the State Enterprise Ukrderzhekspertiza."

Read more: Blow to "Okhmatdyt": SSU serves notice of suspicion to Russian General Kobylash

Russian attack on Okhmatdyt on July 8

On the morning of July 8, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital's buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating rooms.

Director of Okhmatdyt Volodymyr Zhovnir addressed the UN Security Council on the consequences of the Russian missile attack on the hospital.

Scandal with the Okhmatdyt Charitable Foundation

Earlier, Okhmatdyt director Volodymyr Zhovnir said that the Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood charity foundation had no plans to transfer the 378 million hryvnias raised after the July 8 attack to the hospital's account.

The charitable organization said that a general meeting of the organization's members was held on August 15 on this issue. The foundation added that it was ready to pay for "any urgent need of the hospital": medical equipment or the restoration of buildings damaged by the Russian attack. At the same time, they noted that "for all the time they have not received a single letter from the Okhmatdyt hospital about any such targeted need."

Read more: Oncology centre in Netherlands to accept four children from Okhmatdyt for treatment