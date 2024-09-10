Blow to "Okhmatdyt": SSU serves notice of suspicion to Russian General Kobylash

Russian General Sergei Kobylash, who commanded the missile strike of Russian troops on the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

At the time of the strike, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash was the commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, and later, after the strike, he was promoted and appointed commander of the Russian Air Force.

During a working meeting with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan and Prosecutor General Kostin, SSU Deputy Head Serhiy Naumiuk said that 112 victims and 50 witnesses had been questioned, explosive, forensic and other examinations had been conducted, and video from surveillance cameras had been analysed.

According to the investigation, on 8 July 2024, at 9 hrs. 15 minutes, a Russian Tu-95MS bomber launched an Kh-101 missile at the children's hospital in Kyiv. The 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Russian Aerospace Forces fired at the hospital.

"It has been established that the enemy aircraft took off from an airfield near the Russian city of Olenegorsk and launched the missile over the Saratov region of Russia, almost 600 km from the Ukrainian border. From the territory of Russia, the Kh-101 entered the airspace of our country in the Chernihiv region and began to manoeuvre, constantly changing its flight path through the territories of four regions. This indicates that the missile was programmed to ‘bypass’ Ukrainian air defences as much as possible and then hit the medical facility.

At approximately 10 hrs. 45 a.m., a Russian Kh-101 hit the intensive and efferent therapy unit for acute and chronic intoxication at the Okhmatdyt hospital. The shelling killed 2 people, including a paediatric nephrologist. Another 35 people were injured, including 9 children.

The hit also damaged administrative buildings, medical, laboratory and diagnostic buildings, a transformer substation, utility rooms and a heat supply station of the medical facility," the statement said.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found the remains of an enemy missile with markings indicating that it was manufactured at the Russian "Raduga" Design Bureau in the second quarter of 2024.

Thus, Kobylash was served a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of persons).

"Kobylash is currently a suspect in other war crimes in Ukraine. In particular, he was responsible for the shelling of civilian energy infrastructure in 2022-2023. In March 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Kobylash for these war crimes," Naumiuk added.

Russian attack on Okhmatdyt on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating theatres.

Okhmatdyt Director Volodymyr Zhovnir addressed the UN Security Council on the consequences of the Russian missile attack on the hospital.

Every family with children who suffered as a result of an enemy attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on 8 July will receive a cash payment of UAH 10,800 per family member.

The Russian X-101 cruise missile that destroyed the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on 8 July was equipped with Western-made components. This is evidence of Moscow's success in circumventing sanctions.

On 10 July, a boy who was in Okhmatdyt during the rocket attack on 8 July died in hospital

One of the pilots of the Russian 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division passed documents on the activities of his military unit and private photos of the command staff to the Ukrainian intelligence via a chatbot after the attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

