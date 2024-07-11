After strike on Okhmatdyt, Russian pilot handed over official documents and photos of his commanders to Ukraine’s DIU - media

One of the pilots of the Russian 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division handed over documents on the activities of his military unit and private photos of the command staff to the Ukrainian intelligence via a chatbot after the attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Information Resistance.

After the criminal attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July 2024, a pilot of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division (military unit 06987, Engels base airfield) contacted the DIU 's chatbot, which is the same division that constantly shells Ukrainian cities with X-101 missiles.

According to "Information Resistance's" intelligence sources, the Russian soldier wrote that he was shocked by the attack on the children's hospital and did not understand, as did several of his colleagues, why they were forced to strike at Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Therefore, he decided to hand over to the Ukrainian side documents related to the activities of his military unit, as well as private photos of the command staff of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

According to the publication's sources, even an initial study of the materials proves their great importance. The most valuable are the top-secret documents of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

The publication published private photos from the celebration on the occasion of the appointment of Colonel Ilya Koryakin as Chief of Staff of the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment to the post of Chief of Staff of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division at the restaurant "Naples" (Engels, Saratov region), which captured more than 30 people from the command staff of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF.

Only two photos were published, as the people who took the photos kept changing:





Identified persons in the photo:

1. PECHKAROV Oleksii Henadiiovych (Russian: Pechkarev Aleksey Gennadievich), Commander of the Tu-95, 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF.

2. MARTYNOV Andrii Pavlovych (Russian: Martynov Andrey Pavlovich), Assistant Pilot-Navigator of the aviation flying squadron, 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF.

3. HOVOROV Vladyslav Serhiiovych (Russian: Govorov Vladislav Sergeevich), allegedly the Head of the Service for the Protection of State Secrets, 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Captain.

4. HOLOVANOV Viacheslav Heorhiiovych (Russian: Golovanov Vyacheslav Georgievich).

5. ALUIEV Oleksandr Mykolaiovych (Russian: Aluev Alexander Nikolayevich), probably holds a сommand position in the personnel department of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF.

6. KOKHRIAKOV DENYS PETROVYCH (Russian: Khokhryakov Denis Petrovich), Senior Officer, 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF.

7. MIKHAILISHYN Oleh Volodymyrovych (Russian: Mikhailishin Oleg Vladimirovich), Deputy Commander for Personnel Work of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Colonel.

8. AZARENKO Oleksandr Yuriiovych (Russian: Azarenkov Alexander Yurievich), Senior Officer, 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF.

9. BARANOV Oleh Yuriiovych (Russian: Baranov Oleg Yurievich), Senior Pilot-Navigator of the 22nd Air Force Command, Colonel.

10. BURDAKOV Pavlo Volodymyrovych (Russian: Burdakov Pavel Vladimirovich), Commander of the Tu-160 aircraft,121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

11. TATUR Volodymyr Bronislavovych (Russian: Tatur Vladimir Bronislavovich).

12. DOLHUSHYN Serhii Volodymyrovych (Russian: Dolgushin Sergey Vladimirovich), Senior Officer of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF.

13. PAPIKIAN Mykola Lukashevych (Russian: Papikian Nikolay Lukashevich), Deputy Chief of Staff of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF and Radio Engineering Command, Lieutenant Colonel.

14. KORIAKIN Illia Volodymyrovych(Russian: Koryakin Ilya Vladimirovich), Chief of Staff of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Colonel.

15. SMIRNOV Maksym Vladyslavovych (Russian: Smirnov Maksim Vladislavovich), Senior Officer, 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

16. KASHLIEV Oleksandr Serhiiovych (Russian: Kashlev Alexander Sergeyevich), Senior Officer, 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

17. BIELOKOBYLSKYI Kostantyn Petrovych (Russian: Belokobylsky Konstantin Petrovich).

18. STRUCHKOV Stanislav Dmytrovych (Russian: Struchkov Stanislav Dmitrievich).

19. TSYBIZOV Oleksii Serhiiovych (Russian: Tsybizov Aleksey Sergeyevich), Senior Officer, 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF.

20. MALIUKOV Andrii Ivanovych (Russian: Malyukov Andrei Ivanovich), allegedly the Head of the Meteorological Service of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF.

21. STEPANENKO Dmytro Viktorovych (Russian: Stepanenko Dmitry Viktorovich), Deputy Chief of Staff of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF for Military Service and Security, Lieutenant Colonel.

22. SOLOVIOV Ruslan Arslanovych (Russian: Solovyev Ruslan Arslanovich), Senior Officer, 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF.

23. ZYKOV Vitalii Yevhenovych (Russian: Zykov Vitaly Evgenevich), Senior Officer, 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

24. POKATISOV Oleksandr Serhiiovych (Russian: Pokatisov Alexander Sergeevich).

25. MALININ Vladyslav Viktorovych (Russian: MALININ Vladislav Viktorovich), Senior Pilot-Navigator of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Lieutenant Colonel.

26. SKITSKYI Oleh Ihorovych (Russian: Skitskiy Oleg Igorevich), Commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Colonel.

27. TETIERIEV Serhii Viktorovych, (Teterev Sergey Viktorovich), Senior Officer, 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Major.

28. VARPAKHOVYCH Mykola Mykolaiovych (Russian: Varpakhovich Nikolai Nikolaevich ), Commander of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Colonel.

29. KAPSHA Trofim Oleksandrovych (Russian: Kapsha Trofim Aleksandrovich), Deputy Commander of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Colonel.

30. HORLOV Volodymyr Oleksandrovych (Russian: Gorlov Vladimir Alexandrovich), Senior Officer of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long Range Aviation Command of the Air Forces of Air Combat Command of RF, Major.

Russian attack on Okhmatdyt on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A missile hit the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating theatres.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that emergency rescue operations at the hospital had already been completed: 2 people were killed and 32 injured.