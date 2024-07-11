Hungarian opposition leader Magyar visits Okhmatdyt and rebukes Orban for "peaceful trips" to dictators. PHOTO

The opponent of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, who is on a visit to Kyiv, visited the Okhmatdyt children's hospital destroyed by the occupiers and handed over humanitarian aid from the Hungarian people.

Magyar posted this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

The politician met with hospital director Volodymyr Zhovnir and discussed the consequences of the Russian missile attack on 8 July.

Magyar said that the Hungarian people understand and know that Ukraine has the right to defend its territory.

According to him, he also wants peace in Ukraine, but he does not "go to dictators on private jets and hold secret talks", but wants to help with concrete actions, hinting at Viktor Orban's "peace trips" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Of course, you can fly from dictator to dictator on luxury jets and have talks that nobody really knows about, or you can take concrete steps," Magyar said.

Orban's opponent added that by visiting Kyiv, he had proved to "Ukrainian brothers and Hungarians in Ukraine" that they could count on Hungary.

