7-year-old Yehor Zavadetskyi, who was in Okhmatdyt during the Russian attack on 8 July, dies in Kyiv. PHOTO

Seven-year-old boy Yegor Zavadetskyi had been in a coma for 12 days after falling off his bicycle. After a Russian missile attack on Okhmatdyt on 8 July, he was transported to a Kyiv cardiac centre. He died today, 12 July.

This was reported by the boy's mother, Anastasia Zavadetska, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Vikna".

It is noted that on 20 June, he suffered internal haemorrhage, severe bruising of the abdominal wall and a haematoma on the liver. The child underwent surgery in Kalush.

Over the next three days, his condition remained consistently serious, so he was sent to Ivano-Frankivsk, and two days later - to Kyiv.

"When Yegor fell off his bike, the main impact was on his liver, on its connection. In Kyiv, we were told that one of the halves had to be removed. The operation lasted almost nine hours, after which my son was conscious for two days, talking and responding. But a blood clot formed in the remaining part. He had another operation, which lasted 3.5 hours. After that, his heart stopped for twenty minutes and he needed a blood transfusion," said Yehor's mother.

Subsequently, the boy's liver and kidneys failed, his stomach did not work, and his right arm was dying. The seven-year-old boy was on dialysis.

It should be noted that Yegor Zavadetskyi graduated from the first grade. He comes from a large family. His family moved to Holyn in Prykarpattia from Kherson.

Russian attack on Okhmatdet on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian proxies launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating theatres.

Okhmatdyt Director Volodymyr Zhovnir addressed the UN Security Council on the consequences of the Russian missile attack on the hospital.

Every family with children who suffered as a result of an enemy attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on 8 July will receive a cash payment of UAH 10,800 per family member.

The Russian X-101 cruise missile that destroyed the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on 8 July was equipped with Western-made components. This is evidence of Moscow's success in circumventing sanctions.

On 10 July, a boy who was in Okhmatdyt during the rocket attack on 8 July died in hospital

One of the pilots of the Russian 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division passed documents on the activities of his military unit and private photos of the command staff to the Ukrainian intelligence via a chatbot after the attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.