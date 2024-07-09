627 children were in Okhmatdyt when Russian missile hit hospital - Health Ministry

When the Russian X-101 missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, there were 627 children there. Currently, 94 children have been transferred from the hospital to other medical institutions in Kyiv.

This was announced by Health Minister Viktor Liashko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 68 children are currently being treated in the surviving buildings of the hospital.

Another 465 children who needed routine treatment have been examined and temporarily discharged home. Their parents are being kept in touch.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Health, 8 young patients were injured in a rocket attack on Okhmatdyt, and two adults were killed.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that emergency rescue operations at the hospital had already been completed: 2 people were killed and 32 injured.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry organised a visit of more than 30 heads of foreign diplomatic missions to the site of the missile attack on Okhmatdyt.