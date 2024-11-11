Syrskyi worked in units and subunits fighting in Kursk region: Importance of this operational area cannot be underestimated. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked in units and subdivisions involved in combat operations in the Kursk sector.

Syrskyi said this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the importance of this operational area cannot be underestimated given the number of enemy troops concentrated there.







"If it were not for the resilience of our soldiers, these tens of thousands of enemies from the best Russian strike units would have stormed our positions at Pokrovsk, Kurakhove or Toretsk directions, which would have significantly worsened the situation at the front.

Now, following the order of their military leadership, they are trying to push our troops out and advance deeper into the territory we control," the Commander-in-Chief said.

He also emphasises that our task in this area is to deter and destroy the enemy on their soil.

"Therefore, my work was devoted to assisting commanders in organising combat operations, increasing the effectiveness of enemy fire and addressing the issues of comprehensive provision and training of reserves.

I am grateful to our soldiers for their resilience and bravery in the fight against the Russian aggressor," Syrskyi concluded.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had trained 50,000 troops, including those from the DPRK, for an offensive in the Kursk region.