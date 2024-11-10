Russia has trained 50,000 troops, including those from DPRK, for offensive in Kursk region - New York Times

Russia may launch a major offensive against the positions of our soldiers in the Kursk region in the coming days.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

The publication, citing American and Ukrainian officials, assures that the troops gathered by the Russians are preparing to launch an offensive in the Kursk region.

The new US assessment notes that Russia has amassed forces without having to withdraw soldiers from eastern Ukraine, allowing it to put pressure on several fronts simultaneously.

US officials emphasize that the Russians have not yet launched a major offensive in the Kursk region. Ukrainian officials say they expect an attack involving North Korean troops in the coming days. North Korean soldiers are currently training with Russian forces in the western Kursk region.

According to U.S. officials, Russia is training the DPRK military in artillery fire, basic infantry tactics, and trench clearing. Ukrainian sources indicate that North Korea's forces were divided into two groups - an assault unit and a support unit.

U.S. officials believe that it will be difficult to push Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region, and that Russian and North Korean forces are likely to suffer serious losses similar to those of the occupiers in eastern Ukraine.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.

On November 5, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirms the first clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and DPRK troops.