Umierov confirms first clashes between Ukrainian Armed Forces and DPRK troops

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov has confirmed the clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the DPRK troops.

According to Censor.NET, citing Politico, he said this in an interview with a South Korean media outlet.

According to him, there were "small-scale clashes" between Kyiv's forces and North Korean soldiers. He did not provide any further details.

Asked whether the DPRK 's participation means officially joining the war, Umerov replied: "Yes, I think so. These were clashes. We expect that in the coming weeks there will be more involvement (of North Korean soldiers at the front - Ed.)."

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the first combat clash between Ukrainian soldiers and the North Korean military took place.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Russia was using North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On 25 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on 27-28 October.

On 28 October, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place in the "next few weeks".

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the US weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region in Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.

