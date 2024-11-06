Syrskyi on Kursk operation: enemy has already lost more than 20,000 people and 1101 units of equipment there

In May this year, intelligence confirmed the enemy's plan to attack in the Sumy direction from the Kursk region to create a so-called "buffer zone" in northern Ukraine.

According to him, this was supposed to be a continuation of the Russian operation in the Kharkiv sector.

That is why it was decided to conduct a preemptive offensive with the transfer of hostilities to enemy territory in the Kursk region.

Enemy losses in the Kursk region

According to Syrskyi, in almost three months of the operation, as of 5 November 2024, the enemy's losses in the Kursk sector amounted to 20842 people, including 7905 killed, 12220 wounded, and 717 captured.

During the same period, 1101 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed. Among them: 54 tanks, 276 armoured combat vehicles, 107 cannons and mortars, 5 MLRS and 659 vehicles.

"Now Russia wants Ukrainian troops to withdraw from this territory. The enemy has concentrated about 45,000 troops there. And it is trying to increase their number. Russia's own troops are not enough in this area, so they are trying to attract troops from North Korea.

The Russian occupiers wanted to seize more territory in the north of Ukraine in the Sumy region. However, the Ukrainian Defence Forces took a preventive step and continue to destroy the enemy on its territory", the Commander-in-Chief emphasised.

About 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen were honoured with state awards for their heroism and successful actions during the Kursk operation.

About 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen were honoured with state awards for their heroism and successful actions during the Kursk operation.