Russians have everything ready for massive shelling of Ukraine, missiles are stockpiled, aviation has practiced launch tactics - CCD

Currently, Russian troops have accumulated a sufficient number of missiles for another massive shelling of Ukrainian territory.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, said this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"As I said, the Russians are ready for massive shelling. There are enough missiles, they have been accumulated at strategic aviation airfields and are still being accumulated. The aircraft are also ready," he said.

Watch more: Ukrainian aviation strikes with eight bombs at once at place where Russian assault groups are gathered. VIDEO

According to Kovalenko, the Russians are practicing tactics of simulated launches as part of keeping their aviation ready for action.

"And the enemy uses this for psychological pressure," he said.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 11, Tu-95 and MiG-31K bombers were spotted taking off in Russia. An air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine, but later it turned out that enemy aircraft were imitating missile launches.