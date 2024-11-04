Ukrainian aviation strikes with eight bombs at once at place where Russian assault groups are gathered. VIDEO

Ukrainian aviation continues to operate in all frontline areas: A MiG-29 of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade strikes with eight GBU-39 bombs at once at the concentration area of Russian and ammunition load in the Orikhiv direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Sunflower".

"The bonus of 8 bombs is the ability to throw them at different points, which can be at a great distance from each other," the publication added.

