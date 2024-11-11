Two ATO participants hanged themselves in TOT of Kherson region: occupiers forced them to join RF army - Center for Middle East Studies

At least two ATO participants in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, who were forced by the Russian invaders to sign a contract to serve in the Russian army, committed suicide.

This was reported on Facebook by Deputy Director of the Center for Middle East Studies Serhii Danylov, Censor.NET reports.

"In the occupied Kherson region, at least two ATO soldiers hanged themselves, who were forced by the occupiers to sign a contract to serve in the Russian army," he wrote.

According to him, these guys could not leave in time, and later they were informed that they were banned from leaving. They were found when they came to take them directly to the enemy army.

