Ruscists shot two Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war in Kursk region: Prosecutor’s Office launches investigation
Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the alleged shooting of two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.
"On November 11, 2024, during the monitoring of information on social networks, a publication with a video of the alleged shooting of two unarmed Ukrainian servicemen in the Kursk direction by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces was found," the statement said.
The intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime, prosecutors emphasized.
The prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Earlier, on November 11, a video was posted on social media showing how Russians shot two Ukrainian soldiers who had been captured in the Kursk region.
