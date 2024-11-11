Ukraine started receiving new satellite images thanks to an agreement with Rheinmetall

Since the beginning of October this year, Ukraine has begun receiving new satellite images taken by SAR ICEYE satellites in cooperation with Rheinmetall.

This is stated in the release of the German company, Censor.NET informs.

In order to meet Ukraine's urgent need for SAR satellite imaging capabilities, Rheinmetall and Ukraine signed a contract with the support of the German government.

According to Rheinmetall, this agreement is already bearing fruit. Since the beginning of October, Ukraine has been receiving new satellite images taken by SAR satellites as part of the cooperation between Rheinmetall and the Finnish company ICEYE.

It is noted that these satellite images will complement other intelligence information and form the basis for decision-making and operational planning by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The agreement allows the use of all ICEYE satellites. Since 2018, ICEYE has launched 38 satellites for use by ICEYE and its customers.

Rheinmetall said that the satellites have an advantage over conventional satellites in that they can produce high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions and time of day. These images are very detailed and allow us to identify even the smallest objects on the Earth's surface. This can provide a decisive advantage for armed forces in surveillance, target detection, reconnaissance, or their own positioning on the battlefield.