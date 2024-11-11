Imposing neutrality is not solution for Ukraine in war. I am against its "Finlandization" - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said she supports Ukraine's right to choose its own political course and opposes the policy of "Finlandization" that was once imposed on Finland after the war with the USSR in the 1940s.

Valtonen reminded that Finland first defended itself against the Soviet attack during World War II and, despite the peace, always continued to arm itself for fear of a new conflict.

I am against this ("Finlandization" - Ed.). Let's face it, Ukraine was neutral before Russia attacked it. This is definitely not something I would impose on Ukraine. Certainly not as a first alternative," the Finnish Foreign Minister emphasized.

She also expressed fears about the credibility of Russia, even in the event of an agreement with Ukraine, emphasizing that "forcing Ukraine to accept conditions against its will will destroy the international system."

According to Valtonen, none of the European countries or the United States should negotiate with Russia "over Ukraine's head" because it undermines the sovereignty of the state.

"A great power can not only seize territory, but also significantly weaken the sovereignty of another country," Valtonen added.

"Finlandization" refers to the policy that Finland was forced to follow after losing the Winter War of 1939-1940 to the USSR: friendly and accommodating relations with its eastern neighbor, combined with neutrality to preserve its independence.