Over week, sappers neutralized almost 600 enemy munitions in Kharkiv region

Over the past week (November 4-10), the State Emergency Service sappers neutralized almost 600 enemy munitions.

This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that currently 39 pyrotechnic crews, 209 sappers and 93 units of equipment of the consolidated detachment of the SES are working in the Kharkiv region, including 11 mechanized demining vehicles.

Earlier it was reported that two boys aged 11 and 12 were injured in the village of Husarivka, Barvinkove community, Izium district, Kharkiv region, due to the detonation of an explosive object.

Read more: Ammunition warehouses were hit in Bryansk region - General Staff