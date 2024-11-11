Estonia announces new military aid package for Ukraine - OP

During a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, the latter announced a new military aid package.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's telegram channel.

"I am grateful to Estonia and its people for a new military aid package before winter, significant support since the beginning of the full-scale war and leadership in allocating 0.25% of the country's GDP for our military needs," the president said.

He also reminded that the building housing the residence of the Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine had recently been damaged by a Russian "shaheds" strike.

"This is yet another proof that we need to significantly strengthen not only our defense against Russian terror, but also pressure on Russia to limit its military production. And in the next sanctions package of the European Union, it is important to hit, in particular, the schemes of circumventing sanctions," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The interlocutors also discussed the possibility of the Estonian side to finance the production of long-range drones in Ukraine and our urgent defense needs and assistance in manning new brigades.

In addition, Pevkur announced a new military package for the needs of the Defense Forces before the start of winter. It will include uniforms for Ukrainian soldiers.

