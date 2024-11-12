Russians launch attack UAVs against Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of November 11, an air raid alert was spread across Ukraine due to the movement of attack UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force telegram channel.

A group of enemy UAVs in the north of the Zaporizhzhia region is heading for the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Update on the movement of UAVs

Update as of 10:04 p.m.

A group of enemy UAVs from the north of the Zaporizhzhia region is moving northwest, towards Dnipro and Kamianske.

A group of "Shaheds" on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions is heading to Kharkiv region.

A group of "Shaheds" from the Kherson region heading to the Mykolaiv region.

Update as of 10:35 p.m.

A group of "Shaheds" in eastern Mykolaiv region heading north.

Several groups of UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region are moving along the Dnieper River towards Poltava/Kirovohrad regions.

A group of "Shaheds" in southern Kharkiv region heading northwest.

A new group of UAVs in the north of Zaporizhzhia region heading towards Dnipropetrovsk region.

Several new groups of enemy UAVs from Kursk region, Russia, heading for Sumy region.

An enemy drone from Kyiv region to Zhytomyr region.

Update as of 23:14

In the east of Mykolaiv region to the north.

In the north of Mykolaiv region/south of Kirovohrad region to Kropyvnytskyi.

In the north of Zaporizhzhia region to Zaporizhzhia.

In the Dnipro region, in the north of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, in the south of Poltava oblast, on the border of Poltava region, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy oblasts, they move along the Dnieper river, in the north-western direction.

From Donetsk region to Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the west of Kharkiv region, heading for Poltava region.

In the west of Sumy region, heading for Chernihiv/Poltava region.

Several groups of "Shaheds" in the south of Sumy region heading for Poltava/Kharkiv region.

An enemy drone north of Zhytomyr to the west.

Update as of 00:24 a.m., November 12

Groups of "Shaheds" in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava regions. Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions are moving along the Dnieper River towards Kyiv.

In western Kharkiv region, heading for Dnipropetrovsk region.

Several groups of "Shaheds" in western Sumy region heading for Chernihiv region.

Several groups of "Shaheds" in the south of Sumy region heading for Poltava region.

New "shaheds" from Kursk region, Russia, heading to Sumy region.

In the south of Chernihiv region heading to Kyiv region.

A "Shahed" from the north of Chernihiv region through Belarus towards Prypiat in the north of Kyiv region.

As of 01:11 a.m., the "Shaheds" attack is continuing, with new groups of UAVs flying from Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation to Sumy region, then to Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

