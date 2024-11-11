RF Army conducts assault operations near Makarivka and Rivnopil in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have intensified their activities near Makarivka, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, and are conducting assault operations.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.
"The units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are having a hard day near Makarivka and Rivnopil," the report says.
It is noted that the occupiers are conducting assault operations with up to 50-60 infantrymen at a time, as well as with the support of ACVs and motorcycle units.
"The enemy's goal is to enter and gain a foothold in Rivnopil and Makarivka. While the situation in the latter is more or less clear, the situation in Rivnopil is still unknown," DeepState analysts added.
