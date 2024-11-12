Hit in Kryvyi Rih: bodies of three children recovered from rubble (updated)

At night, rescuers removed the bodies of two children from the rubble of a house in Kryvyi Rih.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"The missile attack on the city the day before took three lives. Rescuers are working non-stop. They are looking for another child", the statement said.

Later, the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that rescuers had found the body of a third child.

"The body of the third child was found under the rubble of a five-storey building. She was not even a year old...

In total, the Russians killed four people during yesterday's attack on Kryvyi Rih. A terrible tragedy. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims", Lysak wrote.

Shellings of Dnipropetrovsk region

In the morning, the enemy attacked Kamianske district with UAVs and hit Nikopol with kamikaze drones. An administrative building and a car service station were damaged in the district centre. People survived.

As a reminder, on 11 November, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. A rocket hit a multi-storey building.

