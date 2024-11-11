Occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih: there are wounded, children are among them, apartments in 5-storey building destroyed, people may be under rubble (updated)

On the morning of 11 November 2024, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A five-storey building was damaged. We are finding out information about the victims. Stay in a safe place. The air raid alert is ongoing", he said.

There is no further information on the attack on Kryvyi Rih by Russian troops at this time.

Updated information

Later, the head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that Russian troops "hit the high-rise building with ballistic missiles".

"An emergency rescue operation is underway. We are all on the spot. Rescuers, medics and utilities are all there. There are wounded who have already been evacuated to the hospital", he said.

Lysak later reported that apartments from the first to the fifth floors of one of the entrances of the Kryvyi Rih high-rise buildings were destroyed.

There may be people under the rubble.

"At the moment, we know about four victims. One person is hospitalised. The rest were provided with first aid on the spot", the RMA said.

According to Lysak, two children were injured in Kryvyi Rih.

"A 10-year-old girl was treated on the spot. An 11-year-old boy was hospitalised in moderate condition. In total, there are six victims", he clarified.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had launched a missile at Kryvyi Rih, explosions were heard in the city.