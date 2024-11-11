Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: 4 people are being searched for in Kryvyi Rih, 2 killed and 5 wounded in Nikopol district. PHOTOS
On 11 November, 2 people died as a result of Russian shelling in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Rescuers are still searching for people under the rubble in Kryvyi Rih.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.
"The enemy was firing on Nikopol district all day. They used artillery and UAVs. They targeted the district centre and the Marhanets community. A woman was killed, her identity is being established. The life of a 30-year-old man was also cut short. He was a doctor. The aggressor hit the outpatient clinic where he worked. His colleague was also injured. Now doctors are fighting for her life," said Lysak.
Also, 5 people were wounded as a result of shelling in the area.
In addition to the medical institution, an industrial enterprise, 2 educational institutions and as many shops, a bank and a cafe were damaged. Three multi-storey buildings, 2 cars were damaged, another car was destroyed.
Search and rescue operations continue in Kryvyi Rih. The fate of 4 people is still unknown.
