He passed to Russians combat positions of Kupyansk defenders: SSU detains adjuster

An FSB agent was detained in the Kharkiv region, who was adjusting strikes on Ukrainian defenders defending Kypyansk.

This was reported by the SSU press service

The main targets of the enemy were the headquarters, fortifications and firing positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the frontline zone.

"The adjuster turned out to be a local unemployed man whom the FSB ‘noticed’ because of his pro-Kremlin comments on Russian Telegram channels. After recruitment, the traitor went around the district centre and the surrounding area, where he secretly recorded the location and routes of Ukrainian defenders. The occupiers promised a monetary reward for each 'leaked' location of the Defence Forces, but the agent never received any enemy funds", the statement said.

The adjuster was exposed in advance and detained in his own home.

During the search, the SSU seized a mobile phone with evidence of his communication with the FSB.

The man has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

