$10 thousand for fictitious medical report: SSU exposes MSEC officials, MMC doctors on bribe. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and investigators of the National Police have eliminated new schemes of mobilization evasion that operated in Kropyvnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

As noted, the detainees include officials of medical and social expert commissions and hospitals.

In exchange for bribes ranging from 2 to 10 thousand US dollars, they helped conscripts avoid conscription on the basis of fictitious medical reports.

For example, in Kropyvnytskyi, a surgeon, a member of the MMC, was detained red-handed when he received a bribe for unreasonably declaring a conscript unfit for service.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of a local hospital department was exposed for taking bribes to diagnose serious illnesses in close relatives of conscripts.

This allowed the evaders to escape mobilization abroad.

In the Kharkiv region, another MSEC official, a participant in a large-scale draft evasion scheme exposed by the SSU in October, was suspected.





While working as a rehabilitation therapist, she falsified her clients' medical histories to obtain disability.

Based on the facts uncovered, the offenders were served a notice of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2, Art. 28, Art. 114-1, para. 1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);

p. 3, Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official in a large amount);

subparagraphs 3, 4 of Art. 358 (forgery of documents, use of forged documents committed by prior conspiracy);

p. 3 Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence).

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

