Head of one of district MSECs in Kirovohrad region exposed for receiving USD 2,000 bribe. PHOTO

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office, the head of one of the district MSECs of communal institution the "Kirovohrad Regional Bureau of Medical and Social Expertise", who is also a deputy of the city council, was exposed for receiving illegal benefits and notified of suspicion (part 1 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

How did the attacker act?

According to the investigation, the suspect promised a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was declared unfit for military service as a result of his injury, to assist in establishing a group II disability for an indefinite period of time.

The remuneration was USD 2 thousand.

According to the SSU, the official demanded USD 2,000 from the wounded Armed Forces soldier for a lifetime of disability group 2.

According to the investigation, the Ukrainian defender was seriously injured during the fighting for Chasiv Yar in the spring of 2023. Then the debris of a Russian guided aerial bomb wounded the soldier, after which the left side of his body became paralysed.

However, the head of the MSEC still demanded a bribe from the military for the status.

Law enforcement officers documented the criminal activity of the official and detained her red-handed when she was receiving the full amount of the bribe.

The suspect has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).

The investigation is ongoing. The offender faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the State Medical Expertise Commission in Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytsky Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional forensic medical examination commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytsky region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET also published a list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the largest pensions.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.

On 4 November, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on the liquidation of medical and social expert commissions.