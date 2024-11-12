Enemy is trying to straighten its front line in Kurakhove direction: they are launching mechanised assaults, - press officer of 79th SAAB Drymalovskyi

Russian invaders in the areas of Katerynivka and Antonivka are trying to break through the defences of the Tauride paratroopers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Orest Drymalovsky, a spokesman for the press service of the 79th Tauride Air Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the AFU, on "Suspilne Novyny" TV channel.

"The enemy is actually erasing its combat-ready units in these battles. Many units have already lost their combat capability and have been withdrawn for rotation or regrouping. Other cannon fodder is coming in, replenishing with armoured vehicles and continuing to storm the 79th's positions in the area," Drymalovskyi said.

Earlier, Drymalovskyi said that the occupiers are trying to reach the city of Kurakhove as deeply as possible and cut off the garrison's logistics. For this purpose, Russian mechanised attacks are organised daily.

