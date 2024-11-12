UAH 55 billion to be allocated to arms manufacturers in 2025 - Smetanin

Next year, more than UAH 55 billion will be allocated for the production of weapons and military equipment.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, UAH 54.55 billion will be spent on the development of production, development and implementation of new technologies, and increase of production capacity for the manufacture of defence products.

This, according to Smetanin, is more than the amount allocated for 2024 - about UAH 51 billion.

UAH 500 million will be allocated for the programme of affordable loans for defence companies.

"This programme was created this year and allows manufacturers to take out loans at 5% per annum. The rest of the interest will be covered by the state budget," the minister added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Verkhovna Rada had adopted conclusions and proposals to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025", thus the draft law is considered to have been adopted in the first reading.

Read more: Rada approved state budget for 2025 in first reading