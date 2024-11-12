More than 100 one-story buildings and 36 high-rise buildings were damaged as result of Russia’s attack on Zaporizhzhia on November 11

As a result of the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia on the night of November 11, the city's infrastructure was destroyed, including 36 multi-storey and more than 100 one-storey buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Yesterday's strikes damaged 36 high-rise buildings and more than 100 one-story houses. Utilities are installing OSB on windows and repairing roofs so that people can return to their homes as soon as possible... Residents whose homes are temporarily uninhabitable are being accommodated in shelters and dormitories," noted Fedorov.

He also said that 23 people were wounded as a result of yesterday's air attack on Zaporizhzhia, nine of them are in hospital. Among the wounded are 4 children. Unfortunately, one resident of the region died. Two children and several adults are in serious condition.

In addition, 29 victims of the previous massive shelling of the city and region remain in hospitals. According to him, last week the enemy killed 18 people and wounded more than 60.

To recap, on the night of November 11, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia with KABs. They hit civilians.