Poland will not shoot down missiles and UAVs over Ukraine - General Staff

Poland will not shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine.

This was stated by Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces Wieslaw Kukula, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"No. Our and our allies' position is clear. We will not do this," he said in response to a question about the possibility of shooting down missiles and UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

"Today, our responsibility for protecting the allied sky is determined by our borders," Kukula added.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that NATO may consider intercepting missiles over Ukraine.

