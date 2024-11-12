Russian drone hits high-rise building in Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv: one person injured, there is damage

Russian troops continue to attack Kharkiv with attack drones. In the Slobodskyi district of the city, a hit was recorded on an apartment building.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Another attack by an enemy UAV. Now in the Slobodskyi district, an apartment building was hit. At the moment, there is no information about the victims," he said in a statement.

According to Terekhov, all relevant services have arrived at the site of the enemy attack.

In his turn, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, informs that an 11-storey residential building was damaged.

A 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of the UAV strike, and medical aid is being provided at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Earlier, it was reported that an enemy UAV hit the Saltivskyi district. Two women were injured.