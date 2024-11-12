Enemy attacked Kharkiv with drone: houses damaged, 2 women injured (updated)

On the afternoon of November 12, 2024, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with an attack drone.

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"An enemy UAV arrived in the Saltovka district. It hit the ground, but there is damage to windows in the surrounding houses and one person was injured," he said.

No further details are known at this time.

In turn, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said that around 14:00 an enemy UAV was spotted in the Saltivka district of Kharkiv. The type is still being identified.

"Two women were injured as a result of the strike: 50 years old and 53 years old, they suffered an acute stress reaction and light shrapnel wounds. They were not hospitalized," the statement said.

According to the RMA, an electric power pole and window glazing in two multi-storey buildings were damaged.

As reported, the day before, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, 3 people were injured and houses were damaged.