Russian troops attacked minibus with passengers with drone in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO
On the morning of 12 November 2024, Russian troops fired an FPV drone at a bus with passengers in Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy was hunting for a minibus with civilian passengers. In Prymorske, Russians hit a 'Bohdan' bus carrying civilians from frontline villages with an FPV drone. Fortunately, only the vehicle was damaged," the statement said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the morning of 12 November, Russian invaders attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. They hit a multi-storey building. There are victims.
