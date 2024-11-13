Trump taps journalist for US Secretary of Defense

US presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has officially nominated Pete Hegseth as the new US Secretary of Defence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CBS News.

"I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense," Trump said.

He also noted that Hegseth had spent "his whole life being a warrior for the troops and for the country".

"Pete is tough, smart and believes in 'America First,'" Trump said.

Read more: Pentagon on Trump’s "peace plan" to create a buffer zone in Ukraine: "We will not speculate"

He also added that "with Pete at the helm", the US military "will be great again" and the US "will never back down".

What do you know about Hegseth?

According to media reports, Peter Bryan Hegseth is a veteran of the US Army and an officer in the National Guard. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton and a master's degree from Harvard.

The future head of the Pentagon is now a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekends.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Trump had officially selected Congressman Waltz as his national security adviser.